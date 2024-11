Is this the biggest buck you’ve ever shot?

Friday afternoon at the historic Bergisel in Tyrol: Georg Dornauer is waiting for us where the battles against Napoleon raged 215 years ago. The full moon is already beginning to shine over the "1809" restaurant opposite the Kaiserjägermuseum and the Andreas Hofer statue. Innsbruck lies at your feet here. "This is Tyrol for me," says Dornauer, explaining the choice of our meeting point. A deep sigh. He seems composed and serious, but not downcast. And he is ready to talk.