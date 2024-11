Anti-vaccination contribution gets doctor into trouble

More than 60 new cases per year, around 30 deaths in Upper Austria, six times as many women affected nationwide - even ten years after the introduction of the vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) and thus against the main cause of this disease, cervical cancer is still omnipresent. On the international "Day for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer", an online posting by a colleague from the Vöcklabruck district caused most doctors in Upper Austria to shake their heads.

From infertility to multiple sclerosis

In it, he doubts the effectiveness and usefulness of this - and other vaccinations - and writes that HPV immunization can lead to infertility or neurological diseases and even multiple sclerosis as a side effect. To put it bluntly, a good immune system is better than vaccination.