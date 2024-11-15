They fight the Salzburg Miss tradition

The focus is on the difference between Krampus and Percht. "The Krampus is the companion of St. Nicholas, which is a Christian custom," explains the chairman of the D'Tennengauer. Perchten, on the other hand, have pagan origins. "There are many different figures here. They all have a meaning. The Schiarchperchten are similar to the Krampussen, but are only a small part of the whole," says Vogl. He and his colleagues cultivate both customs, but attach great importance to keeping them strictly separate - including matching masks and disguises. "There were only a few Perchten in Tennengau before us. We go from farm to farm with 30 to 35 figures between the Raunächts," explains the chairman.