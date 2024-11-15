Vorteilswelt
Krampus and Percht

They fight the Salzburg Miss tradition

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 09:00

What is the difference between Krampus and Percht? The exhibition "Mask and Custom" shows this impressively just before Advent. There are almost 100 eerily beautiful masks on display. . . 

"Nobody has to be afraid with us, we don't hit." Wolfgang Vogl and his colleagues from the D'Tennengauer association value authentic traditions. Hollywood-style horror masks don't stand a chance with them. The members have now collected hundreds of traditional Krampus and Perchten masks. To mark the 15th anniversary of the association, D'Tennengauer are exhibiting their treasures at the Kirchenwirt in Puch on Saturday and Sunday.

Almost 100 artistically carved masks can be seen free of charge at the exhibition at the Kirchenwirt Puch.
Almost 100 artistically carved masks can be seen free of charge at the exhibition at the Kirchenwirt Puch.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Admission to the "Mask & Customs" show is free. Local school classes are already visiting the exhibition. "Communicating our customs is very important to us," says Vogl.

The construction work is in full swing
The construction work is in full swing
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The focus is on the difference between Krampus and Percht. "The Krampus is the companion of St. Nicholas, which is a Christian custom," explains the chairman of the D'Tennengauer. Perchten, on the other hand, have pagan origins. "There are many different figures here. They all have a meaning. The Schiarchperchten are similar to the Krampussen, but are only a small part of the whole," says Vogl. He and his colleagues cultivate both customs, but attach great importance to keeping them strictly separate - including matching masks and disguises. "There were only a few Perchten in Tennengau before us. We go from farm to farm with 30 to 35 figures between the Raunächts," explains the chairman.

D'Tennengauer only put on the Krampus costume between the first weekend of Advent and December 6th. Vogl: "Everything else is madness."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
