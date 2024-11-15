Krampus and Percht
They fight the Salzburg Miss tradition
What is the difference between Krampus and Percht? The exhibition "Mask and Custom" shows this impressively just before Advent. There are almost 100 eerily beautiful masks on display. . .
"Nobody has to be afraid with us, we don't hit." Wolfgang Vogl and his colleagues from the D'Tennengauer association value authentic traditions. Hollywood-style horror masks don't stand a chance with them. The members have now collected hundreds of traditional Krampus and Perchten masks. To mark the 15th anniversary of the association, D'Tennengauer are exhibiting their treasures at the Kirchenwirt in Puch on Saturday and Sunday.
Admission to the "Mask & Customs" show is free. Local school classes are already visiting the exhibition. "Communicating our customs is very important to us," says Vogl.
The focus is on the difference between Krampus and Percht. "The Krampus is the companion of St. Nicholas, which is a Christian custom," explains the chairman of the D'Tennengauer. Perchten, on the other hand, have pagan origins. "There are many different figures here. They all have a meaning. The Schiarchperchten are similar to the Krampussen, but are only a small part of the whole," says Vogl. He and his colleagues cultivate both customs, but attach great importance to keeping them strictly separate - including matching masks and disguises. "There were only a few Perchten in Tennengau before us. We go from farm to farm with 30 to 35 figures between the Raunächts," explains the chairman.
D'Tennengauer only put on the Krampus costume between the first weekend of Advent and December 6th. Vogl: "Everything else is madness."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.