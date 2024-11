Why not every electric car has a solar roof yet

Electric cars are becoming increasingly popular - because they are more climate-friendly and can make us independent of gasoline. One idea that often comes up is the use of solar energy directly on the car - through a solar roof, for example. This would allow the vehicle to be charged without a socket - a few kilometers of range per day should be possible. However, solar roofs are still extremely rare on electric cars. Why is this the case, and could this change in the future? Krone+ explains the background.