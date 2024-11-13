OMV wins over €230 million against Gazprom

OMV CEO: "No longer reliant on Russian gas"

OMV CEO Alfred Stern had already said in July that OMV was no longer dependent on Russian gas. OMV had already significantly reduced its purchases of Russian gas. However, OMV has stated that it cannot withdraw from the long-term supply contract, which obliges it to purchase the gas from Russia in any case. If Gazprom were to stop its deliveries, this would be an opportunity for OMV to stop purchasing Russian gas.