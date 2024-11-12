Get your Plus subscription quickly
Steamhammer double: more live fights than ever before!
The ultimate steam hammer double awaits: on November 22, the Cage Fight Series will take place at Schwarzlsee near Graz, followed the next day by a Sparta Gala at the Multiversum Schwechat. There and there, the MMA aces will let their fists do the talking - there have never been more live cage fights in one weekend for our PLUS subscribers(secure offer here)!
The Cage Fight Series by Austrian MMA pioneers Gerhard and Michael Ettl is now in its 16th round. Once again, the leisure center at Schwarzlsee near Graz will become a martial arts mecca - and the international cagefighting scene will be watching!
The main fights have long been taking place under the streaming umbrella of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC Fightpass). In addition, Bogdan Grad was the first Styrian from the Ettl talent factory to make the leap into the billion-dollar league last summer via the Contender Series in Las Vegas.
Prelims as a big PLUS
The brother duo, who are also active in the local amateur MMA association, have been polishing diamonds in the rough for many years. They usually train at their own Champions Gym in Graz. The Cage Fight Series offers young (and older) fighters a stage in the spotlight.
In addition to professionals, amateurs also get a chance to fight in the preliminary bouts, although the rules have been adjusted slightly. The up-and-coming middleweight Sebastian Tomaschitz will be fighting alongside Bernadette Marsano and veteran Harry Fischer. Krone+ has been live and exclusive at the prelims of the prestigious martial arts series for several parts of the series. For all PLUS subscribers, there will be something for the eyes and ears on Friday, November 22!
These live streams are available with PLUS
- November 22: Preliminary fights of the Cage Fight Series 16 from Schwarzlsee in Premstätten near Graz
- November 23: All fights of the Sparta MMA Galaas the 90th Brave event from the Multiversum Schwechat
- In spring: Stay tuned, thanks to a cooperation with the "Krone" three more Sparta events are secured!
"Brave" on board for the first time
But that's not all this weekend. The very next day, on November 23, another martial arts hit awaits - from the Sparta event series! After the "royal" hay fights in mid-October, Magomed Ozniev's team is now calling for cage fights in the Multiverse again.
The Spartans have pulled off a real coup for this event evening: for the first time, a top international organization from Bahrain is on board with "Brave"! This means an even bigger show and even more excitement in top international fights. Krone+ will also be looking through the cage for you when "Rising Star" Muslim Danaev and Co. go at it. The exchange of blows will be shown in full in the livestream. We are also giving away tickets for the gala.
This is made possible by a cooperation between the "Krone" and Sparta CF, through which PLUS subscribers(see our offers here) will also be provided with plenty of fight action in the coming months. After two "smaller" events in spring, a particularly eagerly awaited "Sparta Royale" format is planned for April at the latest: In collaboration with Edmon from "Ringlife", probably the hottest martial arts YouTuber in the DACH region, there will be a big athlete showdown between Austria and Germany!
