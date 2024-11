“All I can say is: it turns my stomach”

An interview appointment at SK Management GmbH on Vienna's Ringstrasse is like a return to the era of the Kurz II government: Former Finance Minister Gernot Blümel is holding a meeting in one of the offices, while former Agriculture Minister Elli Köstinger chats with Vera Regensburger at the coffee bar by the entrance. With the young Dalmatian "Cosmo", there is now also an office dog. In the middle of it all is Sebastian Kurz in a dark blue slim-fit suit and white shirt; he never dropped the dress code as chancellor. They have all turned their backs on politics and are now in the private sector - as connected and familiar as ever.