Annette Mann: “Great concern for the location”

Unlike politicians, she is not one to obfuscate or gloss over the facts: AUA CEO Annette Mann, now known for her clear view and clear words. The soon-to-be 47-year-old German has been at the helm of Austrian Airlines for three years (as the first woman in the company's history, by the way). Before that, the economics graduate was responsible for sustainability and premium products at parent company Lufthansa for 20 years.