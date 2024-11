Krampus and Perchten are released from their chains

The Krampus - derived from the Middle High German term "Kramp" (claws) - was not actually appointed as a servant to Saint Nicholas until around 1700. While his noble, good-natured master praises the children on the basis of his year-round notes in his golden book, his shaggy companion is responsible for punishing naughty girls and boys. In the past, the particularly bad children were put in the buttocks on their backs, taken to the village border and released there. Nowadays, the Krampus is limited to a few "gentle" strokes with the rod.