Klien: “The drivers are not small children”

"Krone": Christian, the Formula 1 drivers' union (GPDA) has issued a joint statement (see Instagram post below) denouncing the increasing paternalism of FIA boss Ben Sulayem. How do you see this dispute?

Christian Klien : It took a long time for the drivers to speak out. It started with the ban on wearing earrings, then you were practically no longer allowed to wear underwear under the fireproof overall, and now every swear word is punished with fines. All this is going too far. The drivers are not little children who have to be patronized by the FIA President with a raised index finger.