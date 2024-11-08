Rocker wanted to bring counterfeit money to the people

"Collection" for Nazi museum

ince 2015, the man is alleged to have used his cell phone to distribute images and videos via a messenger service "that glorify National Socialism and its aims, present it as contemporary and trivialize its atrocities", as stated in a press release from the public prosecutor's office in Ried im Innkreis. He had also collected and possessed a large number of National Socialist devotional objects and wanted to display them in a "National Socialist museum in Zwettl in Lower Austria". He also has to answer for possession of counterfeit euro banknotes - it is suspected that he also wanted to use these as "genuine" banknotes for payment transactions.