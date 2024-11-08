Lithium from Germany: pilot plant in operation

According to Freitag, the current sluggish transition to electric cars does not call the plans into question. "The demand for our CO2-neutral lithium at competitive prices is still high," he said. The automotive industry is well aware that the current demand for electric cars in 2024 is not what we will see in 2027, 2028 or 2029." Price fluctuations also have hardly any effect. Since peaking at more than 70 dollars (currently 65 euros) per kilogram, the price has fallen by 80 percent. Vulcan has agreed a range of minimum and maximum prices with customers for more than half of the agreed quantity. "This means that even at extremely low lithium prices, which could be even lower than at present, our project is still profitable."