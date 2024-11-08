Knife and “terror training”: 18-year-old in custody

Both parents in the drug scene

Police spokesman Kohlbacher reports that the youngster had an extremely difficult upbringing in Vienna: both parents - the father an Afghan citizen, the mother a young Austrian woman - came from the drug scene, and the boy, who had already committed crimes as a child, grew up with his grandparents for a while. At the age of twelve, he then returned to his single mother, who was overwhelmed by the situation, and dropped out of school, which he later also failed to complete.