Vienna: Law firm sued over Google review

A lawyer for the law firm in question strongly disagreed with this view. On the contrary, the Google review constituted a "concrete threat" and a potential customer had already bailed out with reference to the negative review. Others could follow. The law firm therefore does not want to accept the criminal law defeat in the first instance. Its representative announced an appeal against the dismissal of the complaint, which - should the complaint be upheld - would have to be dealt with by the Vienna Higher Regional Court (OLG).