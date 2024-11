Thousands of euros scammed: This man is wanted!

Summer, sun and more than 90,000 euros in loot were the treats of a brazen fraudster in Vienna and the surrounding area from July to September. The currently unknown perpetrator - who has conspicuous tattoos on both arms - used a variety of tricks to steal ATM cards from his gullible victims. On the one hand, he stole them in the old-fashioned way from unguarded wallets and on the other, he claimed to want to withdraw an alleged credit.