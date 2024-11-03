At the InterContinental
Hollywood superstar Willem Dafoe filming in Vienna
Actor Willem Dafoe has been spotted in Vienna several times in recent weeks. According to insiders, he is currently in the Austrian capital for filming.
The society sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops several times in recent weeks, but now it seems to be confirmed: Hollywood superstar Willem Dafoe is currently back in the Austrian capital. Recently, he has been making repeated appearances in Vienna and has been seen in the famous Café Engländer on Postgasse. The 69-year-old is apparently secretly filming a Hollywood production here at the moment. One of the locations is the renowned InterContinental Hotel on Heumarkt - a well-known hotspot for international stars from the acting and music scene, according to insiders.
The prestigious hotel under the management of Brigitte Trattner celebrated its 60th birthday just a few weeks ago in the hotel's own Intermezzo Bar. Superstars such as Grace Kelly, Kylie Minogue, Margaret Thatcher, Austro legend Falco and the Rolling Stones are among the most prominent guests in the hotel's history.
Willem Dafoe himself is still very much in business and very busy. The eagerly awaited gothic horror film "Nosferatu" will be released in cinemas at Christmas, with the fantasy adventure film "The Legend Of Ochi" set to follow in the first quarter of 2025. The family drama "The Birthday Party" was already shot in August. Also in preparation are "The Man In My Basement", the film adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel, and Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme".
In a film career spanning around 45 years, Dafoe has already received four Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, but has yet to win a statuette. His best-known films are "Platoon", "Spider-Man", "Beetlejuice" and "The Florida Project".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.