Hollywood superstar Willem Dafoe filming in Vienna

The society sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops several times in recent weeks, but now it seems to be confirmed: Hollywood superstar Willem Dafoe is currently back in the Austrian capital. Recently, he has been making repeated appearances in Vienna and has been seen in the famous Café Engländer on Postgasse. The 69-year-old is apparently secretly filming a Hollywood production here at the moment. One of the locations is the renowned InterContinental Hotel on Heumarkt - a well-known hotspot for international stars from the acting and music scene, according to insiders.