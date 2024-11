When parents have to serve as scapegoats

We encounter psychology as the science of our experience and behavior everywhere in everyday life. However, the language of therapy is used excessively today. If your partner doesn't do the dishes, you feel "triggered". However, "being triggered" actually means that after a traumatic experience, people feel transported back to the terrible emotional state by a trigger. Friends say they are "traumatized" or stuck in "toxic relationships". If you follow social media, every second person seems to be narcissistic or "neurodivergent".