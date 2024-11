Beatles in Austria: skiing, joints & secret concert

When the Beatles came to Obertauern in Salzburg in March 1965 to film their second feature film "Help!", the Alpine republic was divided. Euphoric fans are close to tears with enthusiasm, angry middle school students demonstrate against the "eunuch choir". The red-white-red story of the Liverpool "Fab Four" is recounted by Beatles experts Lorenz Birklbauer and Wolfgang Planker in their new book "Als die Beatles Österreich auf den Kopf stellten" (Residenz Verlag, 288 pages, 29 euros). It is a fascinating story about freedom, rock'n'roll and Austrian post-war petit bourgeoisie.