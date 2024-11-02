Disaster in Spain: Drivers threatened with strike

Stars suffer too

At first, the motorcycle world federation did not want to cancel the race at all and wanted to whip through the grand finale. But unrest broke out in the paddock. For ethical reasons alone, a start would not have been justifiable. "The money that is available should go to those families who are now homeless. As a Spaniard, it is difficult to see these pictures," says superstar Marc Márquez. World champion and title contender Pecco Bagnaia even threatened to go on strike if the race had gone ahead. "Even if it meant that I would miss out on the world title, I'm not prepared to ride in Valencia." In the end, the pressure was too much. Yesterday, the MotoGP organizers came to their senses and canceled the Grand Prix in Valencia.