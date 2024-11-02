Season finale canceled
Disaster in Spain: Drivers threatened with strike
Valencia descends into chaos after severe storms. MotoGP wanted to hold the finale there, but the riders threatened to strike.
Water, electricity and food supplies failed. Over 200 people lost their lives and many are still missing. Spain is in a state of emergency following the major flood disaster!
Valencia was particularly hard hit by the severe weather. And the MotoGP grand finale was due to take place there in two weeks' time.
Stars suffer too
At first, the motorcycle world federation did not want to cancel the race at all and wanted to whip through the grand finale. But unrest broke out in the paddock. For ethical reasons alone, a start would not have been justifiable. "The money that is available should go to those families who are now homeless. As a Spaniard, it is difficult to see these pictures," says superstar Marc Márquez. World champion and title contender Pecco Bagnaia even threatened to go on strike if the race had gone ahead. "Even if it meant that I would miss out on the world title, I'm not prepared to ride in Valencia." In the end, the pressure was too much. Yesterday, the MotoGP organizers came to their senses and canceled the Grand Prix in Valencia.
Now they are feverishly searching for an alternative. Jerez is currently being considered as a possible alternative venue. The event in Malaysia, where the sprint will take place on Saturday (from 8.00 a.m., live on ServusTV) and the race on Sunday, was only a side note yesterday. And this despite the fact that the title could already be decided between Jorge Martín and Pecco Bagnaia.
