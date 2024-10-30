Conference: Rapid, LASK, Austria from 18:15 LIVE

Little rotation at LASK

LASK set their sights on promotion in Voitsberg at the bottom of the 2nd division. Markus Schopp announced that he will be counting on his regulars. "We won't rotate that much, the personnel doesn't allow for that at the moment. It's important to bring more clarity to the mechanisms," emphasized the Linz coach. Rene Poms will make his second appearance for GAK in the west. Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz have had a good season so far, winning the most recent clash in spring 3-0 in their promotion season. "It's clear that we want to progress to the next round. It's simply a matter of having the best possible team on the pitch that can do that," said Poms.