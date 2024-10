These tips will help you escape the debt trap

Are many Austrians unable to manage the money available to them? Is it the increased cost of energy, rent and the like that is making it impossible for more and more people to keep their bank accounts in the black? Or is it the desire to belong that makes us go overboard? Whatever the cause: It is important to take countermeasures. We therefore asked Thomas Berghuber, Managing Director of Debt Counseling Upper Austria, how to get financial difficulties under control again.