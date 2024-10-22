Including a side blow
Word of power against FPÖ – now the way is clear for “Zuckerl”
Word of power from the President: Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) is to form a government. He is aiming for a three-party coalition, probably with the SPÖ and NEOS. Kickl's FPÖ is out of the race for the time being. When announcing his decision, Alexander Van der Bellen also attracted attention with a reference to the "people", a term the FPÖ likes to use.
The colorful "candy" is now on a silver platter. A bitter pill for the blue party. But the Federal President's decision was predictable. The logical consequence of the talks between the party leaders Herbert Kickl (FPÖ), Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Andreas Babler (SPÖ). The latter two rejected the election winner Kickl as a partner, while the FPÖ leader only wanted to be available as head of government.
Alexander Van der Bellen also included these irresolvable contradictions in his justification on Tuesday for appointing the runner-up, Federal Chancellor Nehammer, to form the government. Including immediate talks with Babler. "I have already told him this in advance," said Van der Bellen.
Nobody can claim the whole nation for themselves. No one.
Alexander Van der Bellen
The President's opening words lack nothing in clarity. No one can claim a people for themselves alone in a democracy. An allusion to the "People's Chancellor" Herbert Kickl, who has now probably been prevented for the time being.
Van der Bellen also explicitly mentioned the "millions" of voters that the ÖVP and SPÖ would represent.
Federal Chancellor: "No 'business as usual'"
Nehammer: "I accept the mandate in all honesty and seriousness and will work hard to ensure that Austria has a stable government." The election result is not a mandate for "business as usual", said Nehammmer. There are key issues that need to be resolved. Securing prosperity, migration, healthcare system, performance.
SPÖ leader Babler is "open to constructive talks with Karl Nehammer and the ÖVP. There will only be a coalition with us if we find solutions to the major challenges together." The condition is a real improvement for the population. For Babler, too, there is no "business as usual". A step towards the potential coalition partner.
Kickl: "The last word has not yet been spoken"
Herbert Kickl got in touch via Facebook: The Federal President had let the population know "that he is breaking with the tried and tested and normal processes and not entrusting the winner of the election with forming the government". This may be a "slap in the face" for many of his supporters. But today is not the end of the story." The hand will continue to be extended.
The NEOS are open and pushing for speed
But now it's all about the "Zuckerl-Koalition", a term implemented by the "Krone" in political discourse. On Tuesday, Nehammer emphasized the need for a third government partner. ÖVP and SPÖ would be too weak. Turquoise with red and pink (NEOS) - that's how it looks at the moment. The ÖVP is no longer keen to bite the green apple after various internal coalition disputes.
The NEOS have once again declared their enthusiasm for government. And are pushing for speed. The situation in Austria does not allow for too much time to be wasted.
