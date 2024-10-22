Klien puzzled: “He has nothing to lose!”

So why doesn't the Brit take more risks? The Austrian doesn't understand it: "So if I were in Lando Norris' situation, all-in, it either works out or it doesn't, because so many things have to fit together." According to him, the best way to topple Verstappen from his throne would be to pull out his elbows and signal to the Dutchman that he can't get away with everything. Will Norris, perhaps spurred on by the penalty in Austin, take these words to heart?