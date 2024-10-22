Norris too cautious?
Klien puzzled: “He has nothing to lose!”
Ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klien was surprised by the cautious driving behavior of McLaren driver Lando Norris. In the current situation, the Briton has nothing to lose in the championship battle and could therefore take risks, says the Austrian.
Admittedly, after the weekend in Austin, the battle for the Formula 1 world championship crown has once again lost a good deal of excitement. The background, i.e. the time penalty against Norris and his relegation behind Max Verstappen, is still controversial. But that no longer changes the result.
The Red Bull driver is now 57 points ahead of Norris again. However, the renewed world championship title is not yet in the bag. Too much can still happen in the remaining races, as a glance at the Formula 1 history books shows.
Will Norris take the advice?
But for the tension to rise again, Norris must also deliver. His driving style is too cautious and decent, according to several experts. Klien agrees: "Norris has nothing to lose, does he? Yes, the points gap is big. If he wins, he'll be the big hero, but that will be very, very difficult. So he would have to go full attack, and if it works, then it will work."
So why doesn't the Brit take more risks? The Austrian doesn't understand it: "So if I were in Lando Norris' situation, all-in, it either works out or it doesn't, because so many things have to fit together." According to him, the best way to topple Verstappen from his throne would be to pull out his elbows and signal to the Dutchman that he can't get away with everything. Will Norris, perhaps spurred on by the penalty in Austin, take these words to heart?
