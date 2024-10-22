Artist reaches for a scalpel instead of a paintbrush

"I see what others don't see and therefore run past it a hundred times." This is how Anton Thurnberger describes his view of nature, which is the basis for his artistic work. The 71-year-old from St. Georgen near Grieskirchen, who only discovered this passion twelve years ago, creates botanical sanding pictures. He is a master carpenter and was also self-employed in interior design for 25 years: "Then I wanted to do something completely new," he explains.