Bjelica hopes to score his first goal against Salzburg

A Carinthian Croat wants to beat Salzburg's Bulls in the Champions League tomorrow (Wednesday) - and explains how in an interview with "Krone". Nenad Bjelica, who has lived in Klagenfurt for many years, once led WAC to the Bundesliga and Austria Vienna to the top flight in 2013. Most recently to save Union Berlin from relegation from the Bundesliga. Now, however, "Neno" is taking on his absolute nemesis, Croatia's top club Dinamo Zagreb. .