Number one in fan sympathy and fines

Catcher of people. Motivator. Probably the most popular German, who is also seemingly haunted by success. Someone who can sell himself. And for some soccer romantics, someone who has now sold himself! Namely to Red Bull GmbH - where Jürgen Klopp will hold the position of "Head of Global Football" from January 2025. He described himself as the "Normal One" when he joined Liverpool. Now some fans are accusing him of having become "The Dosen One".