Cost horror: 900 meters of cycle path for € 6 million

"Yes, that was a damper," snorts Wildschönau mayor Hannes Eder with regard to the new cost estimate of 6 million euros. In the fall of 2023, the estimate was still 3.3 million euros. In the end, the local council's attitude prevailed: "We have to grudgingly go through with it, otherwise the project will never get off the ground. After all, the state has promised to cover 70 percent of the costs.