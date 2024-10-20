Vorteilswelt
Start in Wildschönau

Cost horror: 900 meters of cycle path for € 6 million

Nachrichten
20.10.2024 07:00

The first plans were already in place when people were still calculating in shillings. Now the start of construction for a pedestrian and cycle connection in Wildschönau has been fixed and it is draining the public purse. Is it the most expensive such section in Tyrol? 

"Yes, that was a damper," snorts Wildschönau mayor Hannes Eder with regard to the new cost estimate of 6 million euros. In the fall of 2023, the estimate was still 3.3 million euros. In the end, the local council's attitude prevailed: "We have to grudgingly go through with it, otherwise the project will never get off the ground. After all, the state has promised to cover 70 percent of the costs.

Here the path runs to the left of the stream, where there is currently still forest.
Here the path runs to the left of the stream, where there is currently still forest.
(Bild: Andreas Moser)

Gorge-like route, previously life-threatening
Specifically, it is only 900 meters between Mühltal and Oberau. Part of the route is a ravine with a narrow country road, which has been almost life-threatening for pedestrians and cyclists.

Zitat Icon

It was clearly a sobering experience when the new cost estimate came in. However, the financing is achievable with the help of the state.

Bürgermeister Hannes Eder

Many experts for the technical challenge
To describe the project as "technically complex" is probably an understatement. It required clearing work, extensive soil exploration (digging) and a bridge at the Talmühle (the path changes sides of the stream there).

Various experts racked their brains over statics, geology, natural history, water ecology and torrent and avalanche control. Finally, it became clear that 1800 m² of shotcrete protection would be necessary, and 1600 m³ of the poor subsoil would have to be replaced.

Zitat Icon

We are in mountainous country, so there are many challenging gaps in the cycle path.

Landesbaudirektor Christian Molzer

Construction time only during low water periods
The award procedure is in the final phase. "The planned start is November 4. We can't build on the stream between May and September," says the village manager. Is this the most expensive cycle path in Tyrol? Provincial construction director Christian Molzer to the "Krone": "No, we are in mountainous country and there are many challenging gaps in the cycle path."

Here the cycle path runs to the left of the road, the forest has already been cleared.
Here the cycle path runs to the left of the road, the forest has already been cleared.
(Bild: Toni Silberberger)

Cycling downhill on the road anyway
The point of the Wildschönau million-euro project, however, is that downhill cyclists still have to use the main road (L3) because otherwise they would be in the way of pedestrians.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
