Ex-Salzburg player Jaissle facing sacking in the desert?

When he left Red Bull Salzburg for the desert club in the summer of 2023, the German caused quite a stir. After just over a year, however, the Saudi adventure is coming to an end. According to Foot Mercato, al-Ahli is already in talks with Herve Renard. The Frenchman, who coached the Saudi Arabian national team between 2019 and 2023, is reportedly set to replace Jaissle.