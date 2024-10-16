Wildlife accidents in the fall: more and more deer affected

"A swerving maneuver usually involves more risks than a possible collision," says Schimanofsky. If an animal appears on the road, he recommends: slow down, sound the horn, brake sharply and hold the steering wheel firmly. Every wildlife accident must be reported to the police. "Even if the animal escapes," explains Lower Austria's master hunter Josef Pröll. The police inform the hunters. Under no circumstances should you take an animal you have hit with you.