135-kilo colossus crushes wife in the marital bed

Victim crushed with body mass in agony

When his wife fought back in agony, Oliver R. allegedly made short work of her, according to the prosecution. He heaved his 135 kilos onto her chest and suffocated her with his sheer body mass. The trained chef, who had quit his job as a transport driver and had been thrown out by Deutsche Bahn after retraining as a train driver due to too much absenteeism, tried to cover up the shocking act. He reported his wife sick to his employer and wrapped her body in a carpet.