Obesity as a murder weapon
135-kilo colossus crushes wife in the marital bed
After a marital drama, a trained chef went into hiding in Vienna for months. Now the shocking trial has begun in Germany - the "murder weapon" was virtually overweight.
The trial of an unusual murder case is currently underway in Stuttgart district court. According to the public prosecutor's office, one morning in November 2023, the conflict over the constant unemployment of the 135-kilo colossus Oliver R. with his wife escalated completely in the bedroom of the house.
As the 52-year-old was getting ready for her job in front of the mirror, the trained chef (54) approached her from behind, put a terrycloth towel around Naemi's head and pulled her onto the marital bed. He then took a neck pillow and used it to cover his victim's mouth and nose.
Victim crushed with body mass in agony
When his wife fought back in agony, Oliver R. allegedly made short work of her, according to the prosecution. He heaved his 135 kilos onto her chest and suffocated her with his sheer body mass. The trained chef, who had quit his job as a transport driver and had been thrown out by Deutsche Bahn after retraining as a train driver due to too much absenteeism, tried to cover up the shocking act. He reported his wife sick to his employer and wrapped her body in a carpet.
Arrested on return from Vienna
Another gruesome detail: to hide the smell of decomposition, he sealed the windows and doors before going into hiding with a friend in Vienna. It was only last March that police officers found the partially mummified body after a colleague reported him missing. After four months on the run, Oliver R. was arrested at Stuttgart Central Station on his return from Vienna.
The verdict is scheduled for December 13. But even the defense lawyer is expecting life imprisonment!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.