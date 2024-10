Posse about World Ski Championships train station: No quiet place!

Four months to go until the state of emergency in Glemmtal. Around 15,000 fans are expected in the finish area alone for each race. Then there are the many volunteers. The appeal is insistent that as many World Cup visitors as possible should travel by public transport. In Maishofen, the old train station is finally history. A modern station is currently under construction. Cost: just under 20 million. The aim is to make travel "more comfortable".