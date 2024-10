Former referee Hurich on the refereeing system

"Can only recommend it to anyone"

Reinhard Hurich's sporting career began on the handball court as a referee. After his active career, he decided to stay involved in the sport as a referee. "I can only recommend it to anyone," he encourages all active players who might not make the leap into the professional game. However, it is also clear that being a referee is not "everbodys darling".



Revealing as a hobby

Reinhard Hurich has been in "handball retirement" since 2016 - he also openly and honestly admits that the sport has become too fast for him due to developments. He currently regularly posts clips of matches on his YouTube channel to uncover controversial situations. "I don't want to discredit any of my former colleagues, I just want to help," is Hurich's ulterior motive.



