“My motto is: Headwind cools the engine!”

"Krone": Mr. Bitschi, two weeks after the historically second-best FPÖ result in Vorarlberg in a national election, you and your party are heading into the state parliamentary elections. Are you now aiming to be number one in the state?

Christof Bitschi: The fact is that we were 30 percent behind the ÖVP in the 2019 election and that we have never been closer than 17 percent to the ÖVP in a state election. In the National Council election, it was now two percent. This shows that we are clearly addressing the issues that people are most concerned about. The big difference between us and other parties is that we don't tell people how they should live, what they should eat for breakfast and what is good and what is bad. Instead, we simply try to implement what the voters tell us to do. Our big goal now is to vote out the black-green coalition and take on a leadership role.