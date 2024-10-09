“We can only pray”: Styrian defies hurricane

Even more rain than in Lower Austria

Brandes is expecting the worst: "A huge amount of rain is also expected. The forecast is for 300 liters per square meter per day." This is even more than the horrendous flooding in Lower Austria, where around 200 liters per square meter per day have been documented. In addition, storm surges of up to five meters are also expected on the Florida coast. Milton" has already left its first taste on the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico: 90,000 households without power and entire areas under water.