Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Florida braces itself

“We can only pray”: Styrian defies hurricane

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 21:38

Save yourself who can! US President Joe Biden called on all people in large parts of Florida to get to safety. Many Austrians are also in the area.

0 Kommentare

The experts were unanimous: Hurricane "Milton" will make landfall south of Tampa this morning with top speeds of between 200 km/h and 250 km/h. The second highest category is forecast.

Second highest category forecast
"Milton is currently still in the Gulf of Mexico, around 500 kilometers away, and is moving at 20 km/h," said Ubimet weather expert Konstantin Brandes in an interview with "Krone" on Wednesday. He added: "At the moment, it looks like the second-highest category 4 storm will pass through Florida."

This man is still nailing up the house facade in a hurry. (Bild: AFP)
This man is still nailing up the house facade in a hurry.
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

Styrian native stays at home despite warning
Hundreds of Austrians are currently living and vacationing in the region. One of them is Styrian Thomas List from Fort Myers. He told the "Krone" shortly before the arrival of the worst-case storm: "We have prepared everything, are in Zone A and should actually leave our house. However, we will stay at home and hope that the same thing doesn't happen as three years ago, when Hurricane 'Ian' took everything away from us."

Styrian Thomas List (pictured) lives in Fort Myers. He defies the US hurricane and prays, (Bild: Krone KREATIV/AFP, List)
Styrian Thomas List (pictured) lives in Fort Myers. He defies the US hurricane and prays,
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/AFP, List)
Zitat Icon

We live in Zone A and should evacuate our house, but we will stay at home and wait out the storm. We can only pray that the total apocalypse doesn't happen.

Der Steirer Thomas List lebt in Fort Myers

And further: "Many of my friends have already lost everything due to 'Helene'. All we can do is stick together and pray that the total apocalypse doesn't happen again! All I can say is: Florida, stay strong!"

The damage caused by the latest environmental disaster is far from being repaired, as this picture shows. Now the next hurricane is approaching and will leave another trail of devastation through parts of the United States. (Bild: AFP)
The damage caused by the latest environmental disaster is far from being repaired, as this picture shows. Now the next hurricane is approaching and will leave another trail of devastation through parts of the United States.
(Bild: AFP)

Even more rain than in Lower Austria
Brandes is expecting the worst: "A huge amount of rain is also expected. The forecast is for 300 liters per square meter per day." This is even more than the horrendous flooding in Lower Austria, where around 200 liters per square meter per day have been documented. In addition, storm surges of up to five meters are also expected on the Florida coast. Milton" has already left its first taste on the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico: 90,000 households without power and entire areas under water.

US President Joe Biden also said that it could be "the worst storm to hit Florida in more than a century".

US President Joe Biden warns of "storm of the century" (Bild: 2024 Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden warns of "storm of the century"
(Bild: 2024 Getty Images)

He called on people to get to safety immediately. Most of them fled in their cars and airports stopped operating.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Lassnig
Matthias Lassnig
Porträt von Oliver Papacek
Oliver Papacek
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf