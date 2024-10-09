Florida braces itself
“We can only pray”: Styrian defies hurricane
Save yourself who can! US President Joe Biden called on all people in large parts of Florida to get to safety. Many Austrians are also in the area.
The experts were unanimous: Hurricane "Milton" will make landfall south of Tampa this morning with top speeds of between 200 km/h and 250 km/h. The second highest category is forecast.
"Milton is currently still in the Gulf of Mexico, around 500 kilometers away, and is moving at 20 km/h," said Ubimet weather expert Konstantin Brandes in an interview with "Krone" on Wednesday. He added: "At the moment, it looks like the second-highest category 4 storm will pass through Florida."
Styrian native stays at home despite warning
Hundreds of Austrians are currently living and vacationing in the region. One of them is Styrian Thomas List from Fort Myers. He told the "Krone" shortly before the arrival of the worst-case storm: "We have prepared everything, are in Zone A and should actually leave our house. However, we will stay at home and hope that the same thing doesn't happen as three years ago, when Hurricane 'Ian' took everything away from us."
We live in Zone A and should evacuate our house, but we will stay at home and wait out the storm. We can only pray that the total apocalypse doesn't happen.
Der Steirer Thomas List lebt in Fort Myers
And further: "Many of my friends have already lost everything due to 'Helene'. All we can do is stick together and pray that the total apocalypse doesn't happen again! All I can say is: Florida, stay strong!"
Even more rain than in Lower Austria
Brandes is expecting the worst: "A huge amount of rain is also expected. The forecast is for 300 liters per square meter per day." This is even more than the horrendous flooding in Lower Austria, where around 200 liters per square meter per day have been documented. In addition, storm surges of up to five meters are also expected on the Florida coast. Milton" has already left its first taste on the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico: 90,000 households without power and entire areas under water.
US President Joe Biden also said that it could be "the worst storm to hit Florida in more than a century".
He called on people to get to safety immediately. Most of them fled in their cars and airports stopped operating.
