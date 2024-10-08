Unbeatable: Krone+ shows all Sparta fights live!

Even before that, the next edition of the new "Sparta Royale" event will take place this Saturday in Schwechat. Brutal, archaic, simple: it's definitely Spartan here! With duels in a ring made of hay (!), new standards were set at this year's premiere in February. "It's a symbol of our deep connection to strength and nature," says Sparta founder Magomed Ozniev, explaining the concept, which offers a completely new martial arts experience with a spectacular mix of MMA and (kick) boxing.