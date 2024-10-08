It starts on Saturday
Unbeatable: Krone+ shows all Sparta fights live!
Attention, fire hazard! At Sparta Royale 3 on Saturday in the Multiversum Schwechat, hot fight action between hay bales will be on offer again. Krone+ subscribers(secure your offer here) can watch live on krone.at from 6pm - and will be able to see another four fixed series hits over the next few months!
This is made possible by an unbeatable collaboration between the "Krone" and Sparta CF. Krone+ subscribers, who have already been able to enjoy selected fight festivals, can now watch the next five events in this innovative martial arts series via livestream.
Superlative exchange of blows
Spectacles are guaranteed here! The "Spartans" have so far attracted over 20,000 fans to the arenas with just a few events and mobilized a large online community. Last October alone, 8,000 spectators flocked to the Wiener Stadthalle under the motto "Bigger and Better". With Sparta 5, a superlative MMA gala is planned for this November in the Multiversum!
Even before that, the next edition of the new "Sparta Royale" event will take place this Saturday in Schwechat. Brutal, archaic, simple: it's definitely Spartan here! With duels in a ring made of hay (!), new standards were set at this year's premiere in February. "It's a symbol of our deep connection to strength and nature," says Sparta founder Magomed Ozniev, explaining the concept, which offers a completely new martial arts experience with a spectacular mix of MMA and (kick) boxing.
Your "right to fight" with Krone+
- Get your Plus subscription now and watch Sparta Royale 3 live on krone.at from 6 pm on Saturday.
- More Sparta events for Plus users are coming soon! In November, cage fights await at Sparta CF 5, after two "smaller" fight galas in December and February, a Sparta Royale with the motto "Austria vs. Germany" is scheduled for March 2025.
Just like back then, the Krone+ community will be up close and personal with the fighters. On the one hand, with a little luck, you can win 10x2 tickets for the evening in our competition. On the other hand, we will be streaming all fights live from 6 pm on krone.at.
Fight card with lots of eye-catchers
And the fight card is once again impressive with Suat Sahin, Lukas Kra, Leotrim Veseli and many other experts! Dschamlajla Meschidov is truly "Untouchable", thrilling with crazy speed - will that be enough against the Pole Artur Gierczak? Tamirlan Dadaev, a professional MMA fighter since 2010, clashes with "arch-rapidler" Patrick Rainer. After two defeats, the latter is "insisting on a victory".
Meanwhile, the German heavyweight and specialist kickboxer Vladimir Tok challenges the Croatian Smak Agron to an exchange of blows. The Zagreb native is a real phenomenon, almost two meters tall and known for his aggressive fighting style. But Tok relies on his strengths: "These are my fists!" Will they be enough to leave the "royal" ring as the king of hay? We are curious.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.