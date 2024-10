Visit to town with most and least FP voters

In the 470-strong community of St. Georgen am Fillmannsbach in the district of Braunau, every second person voted for the FPÖ. Why is that? With only 13.3 percent FPÖ votes, the 750-inhabitant municipality of Obertraun in the Inner Salzkammergut is an absolute exception in Upper Austria. Red dominates here. The "Krone" went in search of clues at both locations.