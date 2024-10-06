"Krone" analyzes
Mood barometer: Styrian parties under scrutiny
The national elections have left a deep crater in this country. Now, seven weeks before the regional elections, the ÖVP and SPÖ are licking their wounds and fearing the FPÖ and the turquoise-red-pink coalition in the federal government.
The results of last Sunday's national elections have hit Styrian state politics like a bombshell. Today, just seven weeks before the state elections, the crater remains a deep one: the FPÖ was more than five percentage points ahead of the ÖVP in Styria, even more so than the national average and in all other federal states except Carinthia. And the SPÖ, in third place, was even further behind than in Austria as a whole.
Nervousness is spreading
What does this mean for November 24? FPÖ state governor favorite Mario Kunasek remains cautious, saying that "the FPÖ is now starting from scratch again". He's really digging his heels in - just listen to the ÖVP governor's party. They also emphasize to the outside world that provincial elections are different from federal elections. But the truth is that they have been extremely nervous since last Sunday at the latest. Not to mention the poor mood in the SPÖ, which is slipping ever lower. What are the ÖVP and SPÖ most afraid of at the moment? That a turquoise-red-pink coalition in the federal government will be formed in November. Because in Styria they are afraid of choking on this anti-FPÖ "candy".
The slap in the face has done the trick! The Black Party was cut by twelve percent in the national elections. The fact that they only came a wafer-thin second behind the SPÖ in Graz is not even a small consolation. The ÖVP's major construction site is the regions - with the exception of south-eastern Styria, all districts were lost. Former strongholds have been recolored (dark) blue. It may be true when Governor Drexler repeats like a prayer wheel that the Styrians know how to differentiate between federal and regional elections - but not even the boldest black optimist will assume that the mood on November 24th will be so different from the result on September 29th. The still huge ÖVP apparatus must therefore get into gear as quickly as possible if it wants to turn the tide.
In view of the suboptimal starting position, the fact that the "Styria Tour" will not start the intensive election campaign until the beginning of November does not really seem logical.
The mood could not be better. 32.19 percent not only meant first place, but also an all-time record for the Styrian Freedom Party. "And not because of, but despite Herbert Kickl", as one functionary put it. With a more moderate lead candidate like Norbert Hofer, even more would have been possible, say some in the party. Mario Kunasek is therefore expected to pull off a "blue miracle" in November: The man from Graz is not considered a poltergeist, is reluctant to pick up a sword and also has a ministerial post (defense) on his CV.
position (defense) on his CV. This could well qualify Kunasek to become head of the state. However, the sword of Damocles of a possible indictment in the FPÖ financial scandal in Graz hangs over him. Will a decision be made before the election? We will see.
Overall, however, the FPÖ is heading in the right direction. Dissatisfaction with the government, anger about inflation and the migration issue are playing into its hands - if nothing else happens, it will be hard to deny it victory in the regional elections.
You wouldn't want to be in the shoes of party leader Anton Lang. The SPÖ lost votes both in the EU elections in June and now in the national elections, and quite substantially at that. Not having a minus in front of the graph bar would have been good for the self-confidence of the red Vice-LH (and the functionaries who have to run for him).
As a result, the former provincial governor's party now has to go into the provincial elections with trimmed feathers. And hopes that Lang will be able to turn the tide are dwindling by the day, even among the most die-hard comrades. Many agree that Andreas Babler's left-wing fantasies are unlikely to be successful in Styria. Keyword unity: there is still no such thing in the SPÖ, especially not in Styria, where many well-known red Doskozil supporters were and still are. Lang recently said in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper that the ongoing discussion about the chairman had only damaged the party. And he is certainly right. One hope remains: that many votes in Graz will "pull out" the SPÖ in the regional elections.
It is now all about Styrian issues, emphasizes the Green top candidate Sandra Krautwaschl - and is combative. However, the largely negative image of the federal government is also rubbing off on the state party, and climate protection is not as big an issue as it was in 2019. The election campaign kicked off on Saturday with the state assembly in Leoben. It's probably about damage limitation.
The Neos have emerged stronger from the National Council elections. After the 2019 state election, there were always times when the Pinks feared they would be kicked out of the state parliament again at the next election. These fears have now vanished.
But there is one problem: National Councillor Veit Dengler is considered an "igniter" within the party - and Styria party leader Niko Swatek could soon be in his sights.
The result of the National Council election was ambivalent for the KPÖ: the hoped-for entry into the National Council was missed, but there was a clear plus - and the state election polls are promising. The popular mayor Elke Kahr could bring important votes in Graz. It will be interesting to see whether her opponents still have scandals like the North Korea trip in their "poison cabinet".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.