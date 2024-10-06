Mood barometer: Styrian parties under scrutiny

The slap in the face has done the trick! The Black Party was cut by twelve percent in the national elections. The fact that they only came a wafer-thin second behind the SPÖ in Graz is not even a small consolation. The ÖVP's major construction site is the regions - with the exception of south-eastern Styria, all districts were lost. Former strongholds have been recolored (dark) blue. It may be true when Governor Drexler repeats like a prayer wheel that the Styrians know how to differentiate between federal and regional elections - but not even the boldest black optimist will assume that the mood on November 24th will be so different from the result on September 29th. The still huge ÖVP apparatus must therefore get into gear as quickly as possible if it wants to turn the tide.