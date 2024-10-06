Homeless man fatally run over in front of driveway

A particularly tragic traffic accident will be the subject of a criminal trial in Salzburg District Court on Thursday. A Polish woman (32) living in Salzburg must face the charge of involuntary manslaughter. On March 14, the woman got into her car in the Schallmoos district of Salzburg and drove out of the driveway of her apartment building. What she didn't see: a homeless Hungarian man (30) - heavily intoxicated and high on drugs - was lying on the asphalt directly in front of the driveway. The small car rolled over the man.