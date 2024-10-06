Driver charged
Homeless man fatally run over in front of driveway
In March, a female driver (32) living in Salzburg overlooked a homeless man lying on the ground and drunk as she drove out and ran him over. He died at the scene of the accident. Now she has to answer for involuntary manslaughter in the district court.
A particularly tragic traffic accident will be the subject of a criminal trial in Salzburg District Court on Thursday. A Polish woman (32) living in Salzburg must face the charge of involuntary manslaughter. On March 14, the woman got into her car in the Schallmoos district of Salzburg and drove out of the driveway of her apartment building. What she didn't see: a homeless Hungarian man (30) - heavily intoxicated and high on drugs - was lying on the asphalt directly in front of the driveway. The small car rolled over the man.
Did the driver take care?
Passers-by and Red Cross paramedics rushed to help and together managed to lift the car with a jack and pull the seriously injured man out. However, the injuries were too severe and the man died on the spot.
But now the question arises: should the driver have checked the driveway better before starting the journey? Did she fail to take the necessary care on the road? The district court presided over by Judge Aleksandar Vincetic must clarify these questions. A conviction for a negligence offense requires a breach of due care and attention. The accident expert and expert witness Gerhard Kronreif has also been summoned to the trial and will present his expert opinion.
The fact is at least: The woman was sober. The alcohol test at the time showed a blood alcohol level of 0.0. She is being defended by Salzburg lawyer Markus Kobler. If convicted, she could face up to a year in prison or a fine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
