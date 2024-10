This is how eco-turnaround works: New traffic signs made of wood

It all started with three critical daughters and the Fridays for Future movement. "The young people made me and my husband realize that we can't go on like this - I want to be able to look the next generation in the eye," says Elke Kaltenhauser, who founded "Itek" in Grafenstein in 2004 and has been producing all kinds of traffic signs for major customers such as Asfinag, ÖBB and municipalities since 2007.