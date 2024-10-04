Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

MX of Nations

Through hell and back: Stauffer faces highlight

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 18:00

An eventful season lies behind motocross rider Marcel Stauffer. He wants to really prove himself once again at the Motocross of Nations in England. The rider from Nussdorf sees participation alone as a great privilege.  

0 Kommentare

Through hell and back again within eleven months" is how motocross rider Marcel Stauffer describes it aptly. After his serious crash with three fractured vertebrae in November last year, he has fought his way back and is facing a career highlight this weekend: the Motocross of Nations in Matterley Basin, England. "It's really cool that I've been nominated," says the 23-year-old with obvious delight.

The competition is regarded as one of the most important races in the sport, with teams from over 40 nations competing against each other. Michael Sandner (MX2) and Michael Kratzer (MX Open) will be competing for Austria alongside Stauffer, who will start in the MXGP. "It's going to be a real buzz, the atmosphere will certainly not be lacking," says Stauffer. He wants to finish in the top ten in qualifying on Saturday so that he can help Team Austria as much as possible to make it into the A final on Sunday. There, the Flachgauer wants to celebrate a conciliatory end to the season.

This is the reward for the hard work that the Nußdorfer has put in over the past few months. After a long and intensive rehabilitation phase, he was back on the podium in several races and also won the European Championship title in EMX 2. "The fact that I'm standing here now and can call myself European champion is incredible."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf