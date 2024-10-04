Through hell and back: Stauffer faces highlight

The competition is regarded as one of the most important races in the sport, with teams from over 40 nations competing against each other. Michael Sandner (MX2) and Michael Kratzer (MX Open) will be competing for Austria alongside Stauffer, who will start in the MXGP. "It's going to be a real buzz, the atmosphere will certainly not be lacking," says Stauffer. He wants to finish in the top ten in qualifying on Saturday so that he can help Team Austria as much as possible to make it into the A final on Sunday. There, the Flachgauer wants to celebrate a conciliatory end to the season.