MX of Nations
Through hell and back: Stauffer faces highlight
An eventful season lies behind motocross rider Marcel Stauffer. He wants to really prove himself once again at the Motocross of Nations in England. The rider from Nussdorf sees participation alone as a great privilege.
Through hell and back again within eleven months" is how motocross rider Marcel Stauffer describes it aptly. After his serious crash with three fractured vertebrae in November last year, he has fought his way back and is facing a career highlight this weekend: the Motocross of Nations in Matterley Basin, England. "It's really cool that I've been nominated," says the 23-year-old with obvious delight.
The competition is regarded as one of the most important races in the sport, with teams from over 40 nations competing against each other. Michael Sandner (MX2) and Michael Kratzer (MX Open) will be competing for Austria alongside Stauffer, who will start in the MXGP. "It's going to be a real buzz, the atmosphere will certainly not be lacking," says Stauffer. He wants to finish in the top ten in qualifying on Saturday so that he can help Team Austria as much as possible to make it into the A final on Sunday. There, the Flachgauer wants to celebrate a conciliatory end to the season.
This is the reward for the hard work that the Nußdorfer has put in over the past few months. After a long and intensive rehabilitation phase, he was back on the podium in several races and also won the European Championship title in EMX 2. "The fact that I'm standing here now and can call myself European champion is incredible."
