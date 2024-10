Chromecast successor Google TV Streamer in the test

This is the successor to the successful Google Chromecast streaming stick. It started out as a pure Wi-Fi receiver for online videos, which it played on command from a smartphone via HDMI on the big screen. Thanks to simple operation and inexpensive hardware, Google sold over 100 million units of the various versions - ultimately 4K-capable, with full Android and app support via the Google Play Store. These streaming sticks are now replacing Google's TV box. A worthy successor? Krone+ has tested it.