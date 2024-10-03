At night in the museum
Mazda CX-80: Business Class in an unusual way
Mazda Europe presented the CX-80 in a museum of all places. Fitting, because the brand-new flagship does not follow some trends, but goes its own way, typical of the brand. With an in-line six-cylinder engine, an unusual plug-in hybrid and always three rows of seats. And it does it pretty well!
To avoid any confusion: The CX-80 is the big brother of the CX-60, which is around a quarter of a meter longer and shares the longitudinal engine platform with it. This is the first time that the somewhat different Japanese manufacturer has conquered the e-segment - the 80 is even 6 cm longer than a BMW X5.
Not a quiet performer
Mazda's largest model series has something monumental about it. The radiator grille rises high, the chrome clasp flies ahead (where else do you see so much chrome these days?), the headlights (Matrix optional) glare angrily from the corners. A character face with edges that don't jar. They call it graceful robustness. Overall, large sheet metal surfaces with a pronounced play of light and shadow and a flat window line characterize the look.
The narrow silhouette seen from the front (width without mirrors: 1.89 m) makes the car appear even longer than the five meters it already measures. At 3.12 meters, the wheelbase even slightly exceeds that of the Mercedes S-Class. In view of how large and prestigious it all is, the prices are downright reasonable (but more on that later).
Two drive systems to choose from
Rear-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission are generally standard.
The newly developed 3.3-liter in-line six-cylinder engine was already used in the CX-60 as a 48-volt mild hybrid, whose operating noise is audible and somewhat harsh, but which offers solid acceleration. 254 hp and from 1500 rpm. An electric motor on the transmission input shaft provides noticeable support with 17 hp and 153 Nm. The DIN weight of 2056 kg at best can be accelerated to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds, Vmax. 219 km/h. The standard fuel consumption of 5.7 to 5.8 l/100 km is slightly higher than that of the CX-60.
The plug-in hybrid works with an unusually large four-cylinder engine. It produces 191 hp from a mighty 2.5-liter displacement, while the electric motor in the transmission delivers a further 175 hp. Mazda specifies 327 hp and 500 Nm as system values, which is around 100 kg less than the diesel. The sound is also pleasantly powerful - and therefore appropriate for this vehicle.
The 355-volt battery between the axles stores 17.8 kWh, which should be enough for up to 61 kilometers of pure electric operation according to the WLTP. The electric motor is clearly audible, and you can feel a distinct jolt when shifting up to second gear when starting off. But that's it for criticism of the PHEV (apart from the outdated electric range). Charging is two-phase with up to 7.2 kW.
Gain in harmony ...
Mazda has taught the hybrid control system some manners. During our test drives with this drive during the presentation of the CX-60, the PHEV was not at all convincing. But someone has obviously done their homework: the transmission works cleanly, the coordination between the combustion engine and electric motor is impeccable.
In addition, the recuperation brake is unobtrusive and easy to control. The brake-by-wire system creates an absolutely natural braking feel.
... but not in every respect
The chassis is designed to be agile, but should also offer good comfort. To achieve this, they have softened the rear springs and firmed up the dampers. All in all, it doesn't feel very harmonious, but rather rough. On slight bumps, the response is rather brittle, seemingly smooth roads sometimes feel like pothole tracks. If the surface becomes really uneven, it works better.
Adaptive dampers or even an air suspension are not available; double wishbones with anti-roll bars at the front and multi-link suspension at the rear are always used.
We noticed wind noise, which is quite present from 150 km/h.
Operation as before
The interior is elegantly designed and will delight fans of classic car design. There is no superimposed touchscreen. There is no touchscreen at all, but simply two 12.3-inch displays that are beautifully integrated into the landscape. The system is mainly operated via rotary pushbuttons. This still works well. Only when using Apple CarPlay (or Android Auto, both wireless as standard) would you want a touchscreen. Mazda only has buttons and toggle switches on the dashboard and steering wheel - wonderful! Hopefully the time will come when touch elements will only be found in car museums, but no longer in current cars.
The center console is a little too wide, which forces tall drivers into a less than ideal position. Nevertheless, there is a lack of storage space. Two cup holders and a compartment for a cell phone that is too narrow - that's it. There should be more. Then of course there is the compartment in the center armrest. And even a 1.5-liter PET bottle fits in the door compartment.
There is space in the largest cabin
If you take a seat as an adult in the standard third row of seats, the "bigger than it is" feeling reappears. For tall people, it is only cramped for the feet, otherwise surprisingly airy. Up to 1.70 m tall is the recommendation. Should fit. Getting in and out is naturally a bit of a challenge, but folding the seats down is easy.
Three seats in the second row are standard. Depending on the equipment level, you can order two "captain's seats" with a step-through or a fixed center console instead. The second row can generally be moved twelve centimeters apart. Unfortunately, not quite as far back as one would wish. In addition, the substructure is somewhat expansive, which restricts the footwell. You get the feeling that you have to restrict yourself in the second row in favor of the third.
There is a noteworthy trunk even with full seating: 258 liters, including the compartment under the floor. With four or five seats, there are 566 to 687 liters depending on the position of the second row, with a maximum of 1971 liters.
The prices
The price list for the plug-in hybrid in the basic Exclusive Line trim starts at 60,000 euros, diesel from 63,150 euros. For comparison: the current BMW X3 is available with a four-cylinder diesel from 67,000 euros, although the CX-80 competes with the X5 in terms of size.
The basic equipment already includes a head-up display, three-zone climate control, navigation system, parking sensors, reversing camera and a whole host of other features, but essential elements such as cruise control or heated seats can only be found in packages or higher equipment levels, which are called Momura, Takumi, Homura plus and Takumi plus.
The price list goes up to73,850 euros for the diesel in Takumi plus. Then there is only the option of two seats and a color if the car is not to be white.
Driving quote
Of course, it wasn't just any museum where the CX-80 was explained to us, but the Mazda Museum in Augsburg, which holds many real treasures. Mazda attaches great importance to tradition, while many other manufacturers seem to be gradually breaking with it. Part of the Mazda tradition is to simply do things differently. For example, the company is developing a six-cylinder instead of trying to make everything electric by hook or by crook (from 2025 to 2027, however, some things are to be launched on a new electric platform), and is launching a giant four-cylinder with a quarter more displacement than usual - and as a plug-in hybrid to boot.
The Mazda CX-80 is a car that many people know and love in a pleasant way, not a mobile tablet holder without charisma, but a character piece on wheels. A likeable approach that makes it easy to overlook the little things.
Why?
Refreshingly different
PHEV drive now fully developed
No touchscreen
Why not?
Somewhat rough chassis
No touchscreen (depending on the tilt group)
Or perhaps ...
... from Skoda Kodiaq to BMW X5, you can name many things that somehow don't fit because they are too small, too weak or too expensive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.