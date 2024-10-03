Mazda CX-80: Business Class in an unusual way

Operation as before

The interior is elegantly designed and will delight fans of classic car design. There is no superimposed touchscreen. There is no touchscreen at all, but simply two 12.3-inch displays that are beautifully integrated into the landscape. The system is mainly operated via rotary pushbuttons. This still works well. Only when using Apple CarPlay (or Android Auto, both wireless as standard) would you want a touchscreen. Mazda only has buttons and toggle switches on the dashboard and steering wheel - wonderful! Hopefully the time will come when touch elements will only be found in car museums, but no longer in current cars.