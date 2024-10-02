Corinne Suter: “I have to relearn a lot of things”

She was one of the victims of the last horror winter. Never before have so many ski stars crashed and suffered serious injuries. Including Corinne Suter, who was hit particularly hard in Cortina. Diagnosis: torn cruciate ligaments and meniscus. The last few months have been correspondingly tough for her. "I'm a person who likes to plan and have a structure. But in the last eight months, I've had to learn that this is no longer possible. I have to listen to my knee. As long as it keeps swelling up, I can't push anything," said Suter at a media event.