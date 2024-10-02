After horror crash
Corinne Suter: “I have to relearn a lot of things”
Swiss ski racer Corinne Suter is currently working hard for her comeback. The 2021 Olympic downhill champion and world champion suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in Cortina d'Ampezzo at the end of January. "I have to relearn a lot of things," she now gives an injury update.
She was one of the victims of the last horror winter. Never before have so many ski stars crashed and suffered serious injuries. Including Corinne Suter, who was hit particularly hard in Cortina. Diagnosis: torn cruciate ligaments and meniscus. The last few months have been correspondingly tough for her. "I'm a person who likes to plan and have a structure. But in the last eight months, I've had to learn that this is no longer possible. I have to listen to my knee. As long as it keeps swelling up, I can't push anything," said Suter at a media event.
She is now back on skis, but as a tourist rather than a racer. She made her first turns after the fall in Zermatt. "But it's more therapeutic skiing. Putting the ski boots back on, clicking back into the bindings."
Suter is still lacking strength in her legs in particular: "I was last back on a bike. After that, I had sore muscles in all sorts of places."
And: "When I was on the slackline once and someone threw me a ball, I didn't know what to do. I have to relearn a lot of things."
Uncertain when she will return
There is no date for her return to the World Cup. "I know when the plane leaves for overseas. Of course it would be nice to be at the speed season opener in Beaver Creek (December 14/15). But that's still far in the back of my mind," she said.
"That can be frustrating"
Suter continues to focus on her rehab. "If you suddenly feel a twinge in your knee, you think you're on the completely wrong track. That can be frustrating. But I can now see the whole process - that helps."
After all, the fire in the 30-year-old is "still burning". "I realize how much I miss it," said Suter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
