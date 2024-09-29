The first interview
Nehammer after Kickl victory: “Stand by my word”
Karl Nehammer in his first "Krone" interview after the National Council elections: He speaks of a "rollercoaster of emotions". But he is sticking to his guns: it is not possible to form a coalition with a conspiracy theorist.
"Krone": Mr. Nehammer, which feeling prevails now: disappointment at the biggest drop in the party's history or joy that the ÖVP did better than the poll forecast?
Karl Nehammer: It is disappointing that we didn't make it to first place. Nevertheless, the ÖVP is stronger than many believed. Let me remind you that I took over the party at 21 percent. In April we were still at 19 percent - now 26 percent. We will take a very close look at where and why the FPÖ was elected more.
Was resignation an issue on this election night?
No. Because there were times in the past three years when we were predicted to be insignificant and we were below 20 percent in the polls. Now the ÖVP is at 26 percent. It's a rollercoaster of emotions - joy and disappointment at the same time.
The provincial governors are also backing Karl Nehammer?
Yes, as are the alliances and sub-organizations.
They are aiming for a three-party coalition. That is a certain risk. If this coalition fails, the FPÖ will gain even more ...
I stand by the word I gave the voters. It is not possible to form a coalition with a conspiracy theorist.
These will be long coalition negotiations ...
I need partners who negotiate constructively. The voters' mandate is to negotiate intensively. The issues and concerns of the liberal voters must also be taken seriously in the negotiations. We must learn the lessons from this.
What happens if the SPÖ decides it wants to go into opposition?
That will be their responsibility ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.