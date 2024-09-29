Nehammer after Kickl victory: “Stand by my word”

"Krone": Mr. Nehammer, which feeling prevails now: disappointment at the biggest drop in the party's history or joy that the ÖVP did better than the poll forecast?

Karl Nehammer: It is disappointing that we didn't make it to first place. Nevertheless, the ÖVP is stronger than many believed. Let me remind you that I took over the party at 21 percent. In April we were still at 19 percent - now 26 percent. We will take a very close look at where and why the FPÖ was elected more.