These sneakers are worth ten million euros

It's not always "just a shoe" - even if it can sometimes look like that to the layman's eye. The sneaker - formerly known simply as a sneakers - is considered a cultural asset that is always shaped by what was generally influential in its respective time. Every subculture had its own typical model. Many a shoe achieved cult status through sports icons or film and television. And limited editions or collaborations between brands such as Nike or Adidas and celebrities are sometimes so popular that their value rises into the thousands - and sometimes even into the millions.