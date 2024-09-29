Neo-husband Kriechmayr
“The wedding ring doesn’t bother me when I’m skiing!”
Together with his colleagues from the Energie AG sports family, he took part in a creative workshop in Linz under the guidance of artists Uschi Schnabl and Donate Damm. Neo-husband Vincent Kriechmayr spoke to the "Krone" about his artwork, his wife, his form and the upcoming season.
"OÖ-Krone": Vincent, you tried your hand at painting at the invitation of sponsor Energie AG. Anyone named after Van Gogh almost has to have an artistic streak...
Vincent Kriechmayr: No, not at all (laughs). But I got some great instructions. I think the picture turned out beautifully, I'm giving it to my wife for her birthday - who knows if she's happy. In any case, it was great fun.
What about the fun of skiing? You said in the summer that you'd lost it a bit in recent years.
That was perhaps a bit exaggerated at the time. If you don't quite have the success you'd hoped for, it's clear that you lose some of the fun. But it's great fun at the moment! Basically, the passion and the fire are still there and as long as I can win races, I'll ride. If one of the components disappears, then I'll hang my hat on it.
How do you feel about skiing compared to a year ago?
No comparison! This year we also had much better conditions at the training camp in Chile. That was important to find out certain things for the material. I was already in a certain shape, but that doesn't mean anything yet. There's still some time to go before we get on the speed skis. My real races won't be until the beginning of December.
What about the start of the World Cup, the giant slaloms in Sölden,we'll see.I hope we can train well on the glaciers. Then we'll know more.
But what are your priorities this year?
Clearly: speed disciplines! I want to get back on track in the downhill, I've had a bad year, even though I did reasonably well in the super-G. Of course, the giant slalom is not unimportant either, but I always decide at short notice whether I'm going to start.
Do you actually ski with your wedding ring? You married your Michaela in her home country in the summer.
I'm currently skiing with the ring! I don't feel it at all and it hasn't hit me yet - it doesn't hinder me (laughs).
How else do you live and drive as a husband?
No different. I was happy before that I had an incredible girlfriend - and now I'm happy that I have an incredible wife!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
