“The wedding ring doesn’t bother me when I’m skiing!”

What about the fun of skiing? You said in the summer that you'd lost it a bit in recent years.

That was perhaps a bit exaggerated at the time. If you don't quite have the success you'd hoped for, it's clear that you lose some of the fun. But it's great fun at the moment! Basically, the passion and the fire are still there and as long as I can win races, I'll ride. If one of the components disappears, then I'll hang my hat on it.