What actually happened to FPÖ joker Norbert Hofer?

He is undisputedly the most successful FPÖ politician of all time: Norbert Hofer. In the 2016 presidential election, he received 46.21% of the vote. That was not enough for the Hofburg, which went to Alexander Van der Bellen, but he has held the party's internal pedestal ever since. Neither the FPÖ nor any other FPÖ candidate will achieve such a result in the foreseeable future. This popularity does not just make you party friends.