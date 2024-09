The ÖVP chancellor’s party: between heaven and hell

The People's Party has been in government without interruption since 1986 - apart from the brief government of experts under Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein - and has held the office of Chancellor since 2017. Since their brilliant success in the 2019 National Council elections, however, the Conservatives have been on a steep downhill slide - mainly due to a series of chat scandals, allegations of corruption and criminal charges. Nevertheless, hopes are high that they will continue to hold the position of chancellor after the elections on September 29.