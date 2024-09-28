Bundesliga in the ticker
Blau-Weiß Linz v Sturm Graz, LIVE from 5pm
In the eighth round of the domestic Bundesliga, Blau-Weiß Linz will host champions Sturm Graz. Can the Linzers also surprise against the double winners? We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Blue-White miracle in Linz?
While Sturm Graz are currently searching for their championship form, the chest of Blau-Weiß Linz has become a proud chest. Still a relegation candidate a few months ago, the Linzers have 13 points - just as many as the Blackies. It's no wonder that BW coach Gerald Scheiblehner is speculating on scoring in the home duel with Sturm on Saturday (17:00). Sturm will be looking to make amends after the disappointing 2:2 draw against Vienna's Austria.
With unnecessary yellow cards for Emir Karic and Seedy Jatta, Sturm let a 2-0 lead slip away in Favoriten on Wednesday and ended up without a win in a competitive match for the third time in a row. It was doubly annoying as they had everything under control until the exclusions and had seemingly shown the right reaction just a few days after the 3-0 defeat to WAC. Coach Christian Ilzer praised his squad for their mentality afterwards, but lashed out at the referees: "The flood of cards is really getting on my nerves."
Sturm is in a crisis
In view of their results crisis, Mika Biereth and Co. will now have to prove their character once again at Blau-Weiß and secure their first win in almost a month (4:2 against WSG on August 31). Jatta and Karic are suspended, but even without the duo they will be looking to build on their first-half performance against Austria. "I think that was our best half of the season," said defensive anchor Jon Gorenc Stankovic with conviction.
Scheiblehner is also convinced. "We believe in ourselves and hope that we can deliver the next surprise," explained the Upper Austrian, whose squad are on a high after recent victories over LASK and Altach - three home wins in three games this season do the rest. "We have great self-confidence, and not just because of our home record," confirmed Scheiblehner. His "life insurance" is six-time goalscorer Ronivaldo, who has scored reliably in the last five games.
Scheiblehner also acknowledged that Sturm are "in a bit of a crisis", but the Styrians are "definitely the strongest team in Austria". They obviously also like each other on a personal level. "We're very good friends and talk to each other all the time. I like the way he plays soccer," said Scheiblehner, describing his relationship with Ilzer. Either way, it will be a "very difficult game" for attacker Thomas Goiginger, and the home fortress should help. "Of course, maybe in a
