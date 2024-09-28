Blau-Weiß Linz v Sturm Graz, LIVE from 5pm

With unnecessary yellow cards for Emir Karic and Seedy Jatta, Sturm let a 2-0 lead slip away in Favoriten on Wednesday and ended up without a win in a competitive match for the third time in a row. It was doubly annoying as they had everything under control until the exclusions and had seemingly shown the right reaction just a few days after the 3-0 defeat to WAC. Coach Christian Ilzer praised his squad for their mentality afterwards, but lashed out at the referees: "The flood of cards is really getting on my nerves."