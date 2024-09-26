Forum
Discussion culture: how can it be improved?
The culture of discussion in politics sometimes leaves a lot to be desired. While you would expect our representatives to create a respectful and constructive atmosphere in which it is possible to work together on solutions to our country's problems, things often get heated, especially during election campaigns. What could be done to improve the situation?
One person in particular always stands out with questionable statements, often unleashing a wave of indignation. Whether it's the infamous "inbreeding" sloganor his comments on the death penalty - provocation seems to be the method of choice. Understandably, this does not create a good climate between the various parties. Objective arguments instead of personal attacks and populist statements would probably make more sense ...
How do you feel about the current culture of debate in Austrian politics? Which recent statements during the election campaign have you found most problematic and why? In your opinion, what would be the most effective way to improve the culture of political debate? What would you like to see from politicians and political parties in their dealings with each other? We look forward to sharing your thoughts and opinions on this important topic. Feel free to leave a comment!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.